Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACVA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $34.06 on Monday. Tuya has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

