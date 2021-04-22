John Hutson Acquires 11 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson acquired 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,383 ($18.07) per share, with a total value of £152.13 ($198.76).

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

JDW stock opened at GBX 1,343 ($17.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,343.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,152.38.

JDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,154.29 ($15.08).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

