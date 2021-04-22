John Hutson Acquires 11 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson acquired 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,383 ($18.07) per share, with a total value of £152.13 ($198.76).
John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).
JDW stock opened at GBX 1,343 ($17.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,343.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,152.38.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
