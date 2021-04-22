Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kemper by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Kemper by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kemper by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

