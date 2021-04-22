Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $17.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $18.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

GOOG stock opened at $2,293.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,877.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

