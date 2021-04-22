Brokers Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

ACAD opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

