Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

NYSE DGX opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $134.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

