Argo Group International’s (ARGO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Argo Group International stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Argo Group International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

