KeyCorp Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $105.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Burney Co. raised its stake in ITT by 32.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ITT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

