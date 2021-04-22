Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 13072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

