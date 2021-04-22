Royal Bank of Canada Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 641% compared to the typical daily volume of 975 call options.

Shares of RY opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

