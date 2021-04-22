Royal Bank of Canada Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 641% compared to the typical daily volume of 975 call options.
Shares of RY opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
