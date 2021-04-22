Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 1,226 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

