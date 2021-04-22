iShares Core High Dividend ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,440 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,192% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDV. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $96.75.

