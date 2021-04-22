Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.90, but opened at $32.01. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 1,746 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

