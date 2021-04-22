J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 43,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 661,214 shares.The stock last traded at $167.19 and had previously closed at $166.93.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average is $144.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.