Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGM) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 27th

Allegro MicroSystems’ (NASDAQ:ALGM) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Allegro MicroSystems had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

