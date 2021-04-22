Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGM) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 27th

Allegro MicroSystems’ (NASDAQ:ALGM) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Allegro MicroSystems had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29.
In other news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
