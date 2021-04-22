Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) rose 3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.51. Approximately 12,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 651,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

