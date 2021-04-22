Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.62 ($92.49).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.50. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.