OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of OMF opened at $53.79 on Friday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.37%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

