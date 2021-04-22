XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider James E. Peters Sells 250,000 Shares

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).
Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,170 ($67.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25. XP Power Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,930.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,763.40.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
