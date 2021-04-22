XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider James E. Peters Sells 250,000 Shares

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,170 ($67.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25. XP Power Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,930.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,763.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

XPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

