Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Buys £46,500 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Martin Andersson purchased 390,106 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £117,031.80 ($152,902.80).

On Monday, April 12th, Martin Andersson acquired 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Shares of CGH stock opened at GBX 26.90 ($0.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.