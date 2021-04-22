AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.26.

Shares of AU opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.4805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,905,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

