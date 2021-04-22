JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAI. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

ETR:DAI opened at €73.57 ($86.55) on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.62.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

