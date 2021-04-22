Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Lifted by Scotiabank (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889,941 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 518,184 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

