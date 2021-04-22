Penn Virginia Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

