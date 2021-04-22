Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $26.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.