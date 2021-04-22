Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million.
TSE:CFW opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
