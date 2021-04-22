Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE:CFW opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFW shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.65 to C$5.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.70.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.