Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $394.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.30 and its 200 day moving average is $381.40. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.24.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

