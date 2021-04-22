Insider Buying: Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Buys £9,800 in Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Reg H. Hankey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

LON:PTD opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. Pittards plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, UK and Ethiopia. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

