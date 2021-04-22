Insider Buying: Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Buys £9,800 in Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Reg H. Hankey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).
LON:PTD opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. Pittards plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.
