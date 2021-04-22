C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Buys 42 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon bought 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £122.22 ($159.68).
Shares of CCR opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.71 million and a PE ratio of -13.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. C&C Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314.31 ($4.11).
C&C Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.