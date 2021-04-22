C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Buys 42 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon bought 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £122.22 ($159.68).

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.71 million and a PE ratio of -13.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. C&C Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314.31 ($4.11).

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

