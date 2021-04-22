Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of WWW opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $700,420. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

