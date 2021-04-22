Capital One Financial Weighs in on New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.01 million, a P/E ratio of -60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

