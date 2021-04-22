Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.