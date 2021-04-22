ZumCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $715.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 84.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $715.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

