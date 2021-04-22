PARSIQ Price Tops $1.78 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $199.16 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00076576 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.