Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.08

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$148.08 and traded as high as C$163.71. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$162.75, with a volume of 159,553 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFC. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market cap of C$23.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.
Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
Further Reading: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.