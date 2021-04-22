Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.22. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 12,586 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

