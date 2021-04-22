ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

NYSE IX traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,496. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. ORIX has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $91.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ORIX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in ORIX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

