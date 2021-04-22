Pamp Network Price Hits $0.0024 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $5,910.47 and $46.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00067498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00094530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.34 or 0.00671543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.12 or 0.08012470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

