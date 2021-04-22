Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Trading 2% Higher

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s stock price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.56. 137,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 176,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,075 shares of company stock worth $6,533,093.

About Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

