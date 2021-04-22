Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. 614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

