BTMX (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $905.59 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. BTMX has a market capitalization of $905.59 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTMX has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00067517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00670226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.92 or 0.07936441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049543 BTC.

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

