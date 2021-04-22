UChain (UCN) Price Tops $0.0002

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One UChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market cap of $59,011.17 and approximately $5,205.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UChain

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

