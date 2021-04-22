Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.83 million and $11,699.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00273757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.70 or 0.01022980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00648727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.54 or 0.99928243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.