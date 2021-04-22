Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $89.69. 151,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

