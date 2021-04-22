Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Down 1.7%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $147.47 and last traded at $149.15. 1,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.02.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.