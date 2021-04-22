Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) shares dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

