SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Up 3.4%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 2,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 56,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$47.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

