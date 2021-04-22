Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Up 172.7%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) was up 172.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,056% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

