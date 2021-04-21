adToken Hits Market Capitalization of $853,107.79 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, adToken has traded down 43% against the dollar. One adToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. adToken has a total market capitalization of $853,107.79 and $2,609.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adToken Coin Profile

ADT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

