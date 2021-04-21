bAlpha Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $746.26 or 0.01392575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $835,668.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,088 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

